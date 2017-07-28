Bear euthanized at Colorado campground after pouncing on tent, traumatizing woman

CUSTER COUNTY, Colo. — A bear was euthanized early Wednesday morning, hours after it pounced on a tent and injured a woman who had gone inside to eat dinner during a rainstorm, Colorado Parks and Wildlife said.

The incident happened about 10:30 p.m. at Aspen Acres Campground northwest of Rye off Colorado Highway 165 in the San Isabel National Forest.

The 350-pound bear did not bite or claw the woman, and it left after a friend of the woman’s approached the tent.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials said the bruin was put down because it was a repeat offender.

The woman, who was not identified, was treated by emergency workers, who determined she was not seriously injured. She suffered back and shoulder soreness, officials said.

The bear returned to the campsite early Thursday morning, and wildlife officers treed it and then killed it.

The bear entered the campground for the first time Monday when it broke into an unoccupied vehicle to get cake and other food.

A trap was set in the campground and campers were warned.

“The incident is an important reminder of the need to observe Bear Aware rules, especially when camping in bear country,” Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials said.

“Never keep food in a tent or car or eat in a tent. Store food and anything with an odor, including toiletries and clothes you cook in, in a bear-resistant container or suspended from a tree at least 10 feet above ground.”