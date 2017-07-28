Active-duty military and veterans get free admission to Colorado state parks in August

DENVER — Colorado Parks and Wildlife is offering free park entrance to active-duty military personnel and veterans in August.

“We are very appreciative of Colorado’s military community and encourage them to take advantage of this offer to get out and enjoy the recreational opportunities within state parks,” CPW director Bob Broscheid said.

Eligible individuals, including reserve and National Guard members, can obtain a military hang tag pass from any CPW office or state park by showing active or retired military ID, DD Form 2, DD Form 2765, DD214, a Veterans Affairs medical card or a current Colorado driver’s license or state-issued ID card with the veteran seal printed on it.

The pass is valid when hung from the rearview mirror and admits everyone in the vehicle.

Even though park entrance fees are waived for veterans and active-duty personnel in August, activities such as fishing and camping will still require a valid license and permit.

There are 42 state parks where free admission for active-duty military personnel and veterans will be allowed in August.

