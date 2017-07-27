× Walmart homicide suspect arrested in Loveland

LOVELAND, Colo. — A man wanted in a homicide that happened in the parking lot of a Longmont Walmart store was arrested Wednesday night, the Loveland Police Department said.

Joseph Anderson, 33, was arrested during a traffic stop about 5 p.m. He had been wanted since early Sunday morning for second-degree murder and possession of a weapon by a previous offender.

Keith David Williams, 33, was shot and killed at the Walmart in the 2200 block of East Ken Pratt Boulevard during the early-morning hours Sunday.

Williams was taken by a witness to Longmont United Hospital where he was pronounced dead. Anderson was named a suspect not long after the shooting.

His vehicle was found abandoned in Westminster about 12 hours after the shooting.

A motive for the shooting has not been announced. Anderson is being held on a $500,000 bond.