Tornado? Nah, it’s a shelf cloud

DENVER -- Wednesday's thunderstorms produced more than heavy rain around the metro areas and state, it produced such an ominous sky that some thought they were seeing a tornado.

Based on a person's view, a tornado would be the first thing to come to mind. The newsroom received this video of the cloud formation in question from Dave Besch:

What Dave saw is actually part of a shelf cloud.

A shelf cloud forms between the interaction of warm and cold air. The cold air spilling out of the storm spreads out across the ground and forces the warm air surrounding the storm to lift; as it lifts, clouds may form.

Depending on the amount of humidity we can see these formations very close to the ground. Wednesday afternoon was quite humid and thus the shelf cloud was very near ground-level.

The video at the top of this article offers some different views of the same storm so that you can clearly see the setup that occurred.

