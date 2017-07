Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The weekend is almost here! If you're still looking for something to do, then we have the perfect event for you. The Arapahoe County Fair kicks off today and runs through the weekend. We had several guests from the fair join us this morning to tell you what you can do and see at the fair.

You can get $10 discount tickets online now at ArapahoeCountyFair.com. But hurry: you only have until 4 p.m. to get them! The Arapahoe County Fair kicks off today and runs through the 30th.