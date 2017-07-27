× Taylor Swift will testify in trial against former Denver DJ in August

DENVER — Music superstar Taylor Swift will take the stand to tell her side of the story in a legal battle with former disk-jockey in Denver.

Swift claims David Mueller, who went by “Jackson” on KYGO, lifted her skirt and grabbed her bottom when she agreed to pose for a photo with him at a meet-and-greet in June 2013. Mueller was fired two days later.

Mueller, who attended the event with his girlfriend, has adamantly denied the accusations.

In 2015, Mueller filed a lawsuit against Swift to recuperate his lost income, claiming she falsely accused him of groping her and pressured his employer to fire him. At the time, he was making $150,000 a year.

“The contention that Mr. Mueller lifted up Ms. Swift’s skirt and grabbed her bottom, while standing with his girlfriend, in front of Ms. Swift’s photographer and Ms. Swift’s highly trained security personnel, during a company sponsored, VIP, backstage meet-and-greet, is nonsense, particularly given that Ms. Swift’s skirt is in place and is not being lifted by Mr. Mueller’s hand in the photograph,” Mueller’s lawsuit stated.

“Swift never reported the incident to Denver police and did not acknowledge the alleged sexual assault until Mueller filed a civil lawsuit against her more than two years later,” the Denver Post reported.

Swift then countersued, claiming assault and battery. Swift states that she never directed anyone to have Mueller fired.

According to the final pretrial motion obtained by FOX31 Denver, Swift will testify at trial that Mueller “put his hand under [her] dress and grabbed [her] bare ass.”

“Ms. Swift is absolutely certain of what Mueller did,” the pretrial document states. “Ms. Swift is certain that Mueller’s act was intentional – it was not an accident. Ms. Swift has ‘never been so sure of anything in [her] life.’”

“She will also testify that she had no reason or motive to accuse Mueller of inappropriately touching her,” the motion states.

Pretrial document: Taylor Swift vs. David Mueller

The photographer who took the picture is expected to testify about Swift’s reaction to the alleged groping.

“Ms. Swift was shocked and distressed by Mueller’s harmful and offensive physical contact,” the pretrial document states.

Swift’s bodyguard, Greg Dent, is expected to testify about Mueller’s behavior at the event. Swift’s mother and manager are also expected to testify.

According to the pretrial document, Swift is seeking “attorneys’ fees and costs for all expenditures made in defending this frivolous lawsuit.”

The sexual assault case is set to go to trial on Aug. 7.

The trial will take place in Denver and is expected to last seven to 10 days.