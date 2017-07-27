× Social media helps police identify ‘porch pirates’ caught on camera in Westminster

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — Police say social media and tips from the public helped them identify two juvenile females suspected of stealing packages from the front porches of homes in Westminster.

One person told police their stolen package was delivered from Target and the items were later returned to the store.

Crime Stoppers circulated surveillance photographs of two females wearing black sports bras and black pants leaving a Target store.

The pictures have since been removed from the Crime Stoppers bulletin because they are juveniles.

Both of the females have been charged with theft in this incident.

“Thanks to all of our followers, people who shared the post, media coverage, and Metro Denver Crime Stoppers we received several tips that quickly led to their identification,” the Westminster Police Department said on Facebook.