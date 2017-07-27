Rock Canyon Swim Beach holds grand reopening party

PUEBLO, Colo. — The wait is over after the Rock Canyon Swim Beach at Lake Pueblo State Park opened the public on Thursday.

The swim beach underwent a $500,000 renovation and has been closed for a year.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife said the project was delayed because of bad weather.

Guests can enjoy outdoor showers, changing stations and new facilities.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Thursday morning.

Rock Canyon Swim Beach is open Thursday through Monday until Labor Day. The beach opens at 11 a.m. and closes at 6 p.m.

Admission to the beach is free, but there is a $7 charge for a daily park pass.