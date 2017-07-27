Popular chain scores an “A” on Restaurant Report Card

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- The FOX31 Problem Solvers dig deep each week to see how metro Denver restaurants are doing on their health inspections.

Asti D' Italia

The Westminster restaurant failed our report card with 10 critical health code violations in June. The mistakes included:

Employees not washing hands

Beard not restrained

Lasagna, cheese and other items held too warm

The restaurant owner and operator, Charles Stanford, said the inspector was new and the number of violations was concerning and alarming.

Stanford said, “We apologize for this debacle yet at the same time we insist that this was an isolated instance. Every infraction was corrected immediately … Our kitchen staff has been re-trained and certified in food safety procedures since then. The kitchen equipment in question has been replaced or rebuilt.”

Asti D' Italia is located at 14648 Delaware Street in Westminster.

Bajjis Indian Cuisine

The Lone Tree restaurant scored nine critical violations in June. The critical violations included:

Raw chicken stored over ready to eat food

Two large containers rice held wrong temperature

Employees not washing hands

No soap at hand sink

The restaurant stent the following remarks:

“We corrected all the violations specified in the report. Usually we are on top of everything we take food temperatures very seriously.”

Bajjis is on Park Meadows Drive in Lone Tree.

P.F. Chang's China Bistro -- Lakewood

The Lakewood location scored an “A” with two inspections in a row with no critical violations. You can find this PF Chang at 7210 West Alameda Avenue.

How restaurants appear on our Report Card

Restaurant Report Card features health inspections in the city and county of Denver, Jefferson County, Weld County, Broomfield and restaurants under the jurisdiction of the Tri-County Health Department. The Tri-County Health Department includes Adams, Arapahoe and Douglas counties.

An inspection is a “snapshot” of what is happening during the day and time of the inspection. On any given day, a restaurant could have more or fewer violations than noted in an inspection. Also, at the time of an inspection violations are recorded and can be corrected prior to the inspector leaving the restaurant. If violations are not corrected, a follow-up inspection is scheduled.

The criteria FOX31 Denver uses to give a restaurant a failing grade includes the evaluation of two unannounced inspections by county health inspectors. A failing restaurant must have five or four critical violations on their most recent regular inspection and five or four critical violations on the previous regular inspection. The restaurant may also fail for nine or ten or more violations in one inspection. Health inspectors may conduct critical or follow-up inspections, due to the number of critical violations found during a regular inspection. Those inspections may also be considered for our reports. We recognize restaurants with two regular inspections in a row, with no critical violations, by awarding them an A.

