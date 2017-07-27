Poll: 45 percent of Americans say they’ve tried marijuana

WASHINGTON — A Gallup poll gives new insight to the number of people in the U.S. who have tried marijuana.

According to the poll, conducted July 5-9, 12 percent of Americans say they currently use marijuana, while 45 percent said they have tried it at least once.

The survey found younger, lower-income men were more likely to smoke marijuana.

Gallup first polled Americans on their marijuana use in 1969. At that time, only 4 percent of respondents said they had tried marijuana.

The rise over the past 50 years has correlated with increased support for legalization.

The percentage of people who say they currently smoke marijuana is higher than when Gallup first asked the question in 2013.

Statistics also show a significant difference between men and women, as well as income, when it comes to marijuana use.

There are 29 states that allow medical cannabis use. Eight states, including Colorado, allow recreational use.

Gallup conducted the survey with a random sample of 1,021 adults, aged 18 or older, living in all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

The margin of error is plus or minus 5 percentage points at the 95 percent confidence level.