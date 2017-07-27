Police Chief sends bold message in response to Trump tweet

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AURORA, Colo. -- A Colorado police chief took an opposing stand to that of our nation's commander-in-chief when it comes to transgender people.

President Trump announced a ban Tuesday on transgender people serving in the military.

Wednesday, Aurora Police Chief Nick Metz took a page from Trump--by turning to Twitter--to send a message of acceptance, rather than one of exclusion.

This is part of the tweet Trump issued Tuesday ... "After consultation with my Generals and military experts, please be advised that the United States Government will not accept or allow …Transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the U.S. Military…"

As you might expect that tweet was met with cheers and jeers depending on your political point of view.

But the police chief of Colorado's third biggest city issued a tweet of his own.

To our Tran cmty,if US Military wont take U, @AuroraPD will! We need Ofcrs,Dispatchers,CSI,Admin,etc. See @JoinTheAPD @ Aurora Pride on 8/5. — Chief Nick Metz (@APDChiefMetz) July 27, 2017

Metz said he felt compelled to speak out on this controversial issue because he truly believes Americans should be inclusive--and not divisive.

He also believes in recruiting the very same people they protect and serve.

And while the department doesn't have any transgender employees that they know of right now, they have in the past.

The chief said a person's gender identity is not important to doing the job of a police officer.

He said they look at other attributes:

Integrity

Honesty

Accountability

"To have people come from diverse backgrounds, ethnicity or religious, people who have diverse experiences who can approach these situations in a compassionate and empathic manner … to see something that was excluding a particular group of folks, it hit me hard," Metz said.

As a result, he encourages transgender people to apply to their police department.

Aurora police will have a recruiting tent at the city's first-ever "Aurora Pride" event on August 5.

It's still unclear how Trump's tweets will affect the estimated 6,000 transgender troops already in the military. For the moment, no policy change has taken place.

Under a policy announced just last July, those troops were finally allowed to serve openly.

But critics say even the President can't eliminate a regulation like this by tweet.