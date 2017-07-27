Photos: “Feel This” Descendents Hypercaffium Spazzinate at Fillmore Auditorium

Denver — Writing a review of a Descendents show is something I am doing knowing it’s been done many times and it’s been done very poetically and accurately. I could easily write, it was something very special and add an exclamation point. Then insert some photographs and walk away from the keyboard. I’d be safe, I wouldn’t screw up the assignment. That would not be going for “All.”

The show in Denver Saturday night was something very special!

I got to thinking as I sat in the balcony of the Fillmore Auditorium about my relationship to this thing. The Descendents are more than a band and they are certainly a thing. They are the quest for All. The achievement of All, in my interpretation, is being the best version of yourself you can be in life and never settling. The concept of All was created by Bill Stevenson in the early 1980’s and appeared in the song “All-O-Gistics” on the record ALL in 1987.

Another constant theme is coffee. So many Descendents records have anthems to caffeine from “Kids,” “All-O-Gistics,” to ”Coffee Mug.” The new album is simply amazing and so is the name, Hypercaffium Spazzinate. Another perfect platform for both the quest for All and a Bonus Cup of coffee.

Descendents are a band led by a drummer and a scientist. Bill Stevenson, an honorary Coloradan, he’s the drummer. He’s played for the bands Black Flag, ALL and the Descendents. He is punk rock at it’s best, a thinking man, who’s best thoughts become songs. He calls Fort Collins home and his recording studio, The Blasting Room, which is co-owned with Jason Livermore, where many artists like Rise Against have recorded, is there. Milo Aukerman is the singer and a real true to life biochemist. Bill and Milo share the words to many of their greatest songs. Milo left the band many times because his All was trying to improve life through the periodic table.

Bill continued the band, when Milo went back to science, creating in three forms the band ALL with Stephen Egerton on guitar and Karl Alvarez on bass. Yes, “All” is a thing, a Descendents record and also a band. The three lineups of the band are, first, with Dave Smalley a legendary singer in both Dag Nasty and Down by Law, second with Scott Reynolds a singer with a great range who’s style at the time was not fully understood and finally, third with Chad Price. Chad is the singer in Drag the River, a current Colorado band from Fort Collins.

I first saw the Descendents play in 1997 at the Lost Horizon in Syracuse, NY. It was something I never thought I’d see. They had broken up after the release of the record ALL and the band ALL was in full effect. When the Descendents release their album Everything Sucks I was blown away by the opportunity to see them then and their performance was something that still inspires to this day.

Twenty years have passed and I feel lucky to see them again. Whether they’re ALL or the Descendants, Milo is singing or doing science, you never know when they’ll turn up next. When they turn up, they never disappoint. Their Denver performance is something I thought was as good as can be and they are certainly their at a peak and achieving their All musically and in performance.

When I saw the set list, a mile long, I knew it was going to be a great show. Thirty five total songs, nine from Hypercaffium Spazzinate, six from Everything Sucks, six from Milo Goes to College, the rest from Cool To Be You, Enjoy and Fat. Descendents records read like chapters in a journal, if you look at the lyrics, each entry on the page is a moment in time. The moments just keep evolving. From Everything Sucks to Cool To Be You and current to Hypercaffium Spazzinate the ideas grow. They build on 40 years of very unique music making. ” Shameless Halo,””Feel This,” and “Without Love” are my personal favorites. The best entries in the journal are the freshest. The stories are well told and the music is played so well by the whole band. A Descendents concert is something that leaves you in awe. So much energy, so many songs and a timeline that chronicles almost all of punk rock.

Beginning in 1978 and continuing today. I have a thirty year history of enjoying the Descendents from the release of ALL and a twenty year history of thinking they’re one of the greatest live bands. Sitting in the balcony, watching the circle pit spin like an offshore hurricane. It never slowed for an hour and a half. A full set and two encores. Milo announced, after the singer of The Bronx, the opening band, had spent most of their set singing from the pit in the crowd, he would not be doing the same thing. Nonetheless, they launched into the song, “Thank You” and I couldn’t help but think of my own thank you. Milo climbed down to the crowd and suddenly many voices, male and female, were singing, “thank you for playing the way you play.” The lyrics to the song sunk in.

I just want to thank them for playing the way they play. After almost forty years, they’re still the best, they achieve All in their music and like I said before their performance is really something special!