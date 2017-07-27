Paula’s Picks: Denver Burger Battle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There's a major battle brewing in Denver, and you could be the ultimate victor because you get to eat the winnings! It's the Denver Burger Battle, and Paula joins Jeremy Kossler, the Event Organizer, and three of the 16 competing chefs: Jean-Philippe Failyau with Parkburger, Nate Best with Prohibition, and Jared Schwartz with American Grind. They gave us a taste of what's coming our way one week from today.

The 8th Annual Denver Burger Battle takes place next Thursday night, August 3, at the Tivoli Quad Park at the Auraria Campus. It benefits The Kossler Foundation, raising money for child welfare and hunger relief. General admission tickets are $69.99, and VIP tickets are $124.99. Our Colorado's Best viewers can get 10% off any tickets when you go to DenverBurgerBattle.com and use the discount code "COBEST".