Noah is marching 4,000 miles across America to raise funds and awareness to cure Type 1 diabetes. This week he and his dad Robert are here in Denver.

Inspired by its 11-year-old namesake, Noah's March Foundation is a 501(c)3 organization brought into existence by Noah, his family and his loved ones. Founded in 2016, they are focused on eradicating Type 1 Diabetes. Supported by the foundation, Noah and his family will spend 2017 marching across the United States to raise awareness and funds to cure Type 1 Diabetes.