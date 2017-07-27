× New Broncos radio show launches in Denver

DENVER — iHeartMedia has announced the debut of “Orange and Blue Radio,” with Denver Broncos coverage all the time. The company says the new station will broadcast Broncos sports talk, with exclusive content, breaking news, and live coverage of news conferences.

“We’re excited to further strengthen our partnership with the Denver Broncos,” said Tim Hager, Region President for iHeartMedia Denver. “Orange and Blue Radio will allow us to serve our community’s listeners and advertisers with unique and exclusive Broncos content.”

“Orange and Blue Radio will quickly become the preeminent destination for Broncos fans,” said JoJo Turnbeaugh, Regional Senior Vice President of Programming for iHeartMedia Denver. “In addition to AM 760 and 103.5 HD2 along the Front Range, Orange and Blue Radio will reach Broncos fans around the globe via our iHeartRadio App.”

Sports personalities Steve Atwater, Dave Logan, Tyler Polumbus, and Andrew Mason will be featured in programming.

“Our longstanding partnership with iHeartMedia Denver continues to evolve and we are committed to finding new ways to engage Broncos fans across the fast-changing media landscape,” Broncos Chief Commercial Officer Mac Freeman said. “Orange and Blue Radio will allow us to bring Broncos fans more content, more often, in more places.”

iHeartMedia is available on several platforms, including a broadcast station, digital site, mobile, and social media.