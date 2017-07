Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Animals of prehistoric proportions have come to the Denver Zoo ... sort of.

The Zoo has installed near-life size dinosaur sculptures as part of its newest traveling exhibit called "Dinos Live."

The exhibit features 21 animatronic dinos around the zoo grounds. It will be there through October 31.

