Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Today there's a great excuse to go and get some ice cream: it's Dairy Queen's 12th Annual Miracle Treat Day, benefiting Children's Hospital of Colorado. Todd Wingert, local Dairy Queen Operator, joined us this morning to tell us more.

At least $1 from every Blizzard sold today will be donated to Children's Hospital of Colorado from participating independently owned DQ locations. For more information, visit MiracleTreatDay.com.