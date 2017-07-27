Mile High Comic’s heroic effort to help others returns

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER, Colo. -- Despite suffering a million dollars in damages after a late Spring storm pelted its building with heavy hail, Mile High Comics plans to give away thousands of dollars this weekend.

The comic book store has always been generous. Each month it holds a fundraiser and/or auction for non-profit organizations who are in dire need of help.

"The comic book community is a really [close] community, so we try to help out anyone we can," said William Moulton with Mile High Comics.

When the storm blew into Denver this past May, it destroyed 25,000-30,000 comic books at Mile High Comics, Moulton added. It also destroyed more than 70 sky lights.

Due to the damage, the store hasn't been able to host its fundraisers for the last three months.

However, that will change this weekend. On Saturday, Mile High Comics will host a raffle for Denver's Rainbow Alley organization, as well as a fundraiser for an Albuquerque group who helps the homeless.

To event starts at 11:30am at Mile High Comic's Mega Store location at 4600 Jason Street in Denver.

If you'd like to learn more about the store's heroic efforts to help others, select 'play' on the video above and watch Kevin Torres' Unique 2 Colorado segment about Mile High Comics.