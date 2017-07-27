Live: Broncos open training camp under new coach Vance Joseph

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- The Broncos open training camp at their Dove Valley facility on Thursday morning.

Thousands of fans are expected to flock to the facility over the next couple of weeks to watch the team work out in preparation for the season.

Thursday's practice begins at 9:30 a.m. with gates opening at 8 a.m. Admission is free.

The Broncos enter the season under new coach Vance Joseph, who replaced Gary Kubiak after the 2016 season. Kubiak retired because of health reasons but returned to the club this week as a senior personnel adviser.

Fans cannot bring in any coolers. Video cameras aren't allowed, but cellphones are OK, but recording video is banned. Umbrellas, lawn chairs and large bags are also prohibited.

Follow developments throughout the day from Dove Valley.