Do you remember The Fantanas? The flavorful group of girls from the 2000's who danced to that catchy "Wanna Fanta" jingle? Well The Fantanas are back, but they have a new look and have completely evolved from what you've ever known about them. This Summer, the iconic foursome is all new, made up of some of Hollywood's freshest faces, both men and women, on a brand new mission. They're encouraging teens and young adults to express themselves and embrace all the ways they're bold, unique, and more than one flavor. The new Fanatanas — Eva, Lauren, Jordan, and Coco — joined us live from Los Angeles to tell us more.
Introducing the New Fantanas
