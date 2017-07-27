Hot off the grill: Grilled Bratwurst

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chef Matt Eden, the culinary demonstrator for Johnson & Wales University, shows us how to grill Bratwurst

Fresh ingredients are provided by Tony's Meats and Market.

***Bratwurst is on sale at Tony's from July 27th - August 2nd.

Grilled Bratwurst

Ingredients

12 ounces beer (almost any beer will do)

3 tablespoons whole grain mustard

1 1 lb. package sauerkraut, with juices

6 thyme sprigs or 3 bay leaves, optional

2 pounds bratwurst sausages

Buns and mustard, for serving

*Note: flavor profiles can be adjusted very easily by replacing sauerkraut mustard and herbs with various veggies, spices, or even changing out the type of sausage…the opportunities are endless!

Directions

Set half the burners on a gas grill to the highest heat setting. Cover, and preheat for 10 minutes. Clean and oil grilling grate.

Combine beer, mustard, and sauerkraut in a 10-inch square disposable aluminum pan. Stir until mustard is broken up and mixture is homogeneous. Add thyme sprigs or bay leaves (if using). Nestle sausages into sauerkraut.

Place tray on hot side of grill and cook until simmering, about 4 minutes. Slide to cooler side of grill. Cover grill, with vents over sausages. Cook with all vents open until sausages register 140 to 145°F (60 to 63°C) on an instant-read thermometer, about 20 minutes, turning once in the middle.