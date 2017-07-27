Hot off the grill: Grilled Bratwurst

Chef Matt Eden, the culinary demonstrator for Johnson & Wales University, shows us how to grill Bratwurst>
Fresh ingredients are provided by Tony's Meats and Market.
***Bratwurst is on sale at Tony's from July 27th - August 2nd.
Grilled Bratwurst
Ingredients
12 ounces beer (almost any beer will do)
3 tablespoons whole grain mustard
1 1 lb. package sauerkraut, with juices
6 thyme sprigs or 3 bay leaves, optional
2 pounds bratwurst sausages
Buns and mustard, for serving
*Note: flavor profiles can be adjusted very easily by replacing sauerkraut mustard and herbs with various veggies, spices, or even changing out the type of sausage…the opportunities are endless!
Directions
- Set half the burners on a gas grill to the highest heat setting. Cover, and preheat for 10 minutes. Clean and oil grilling grate.
- Combine beer, mustard, and sauerkraut in a 10-inch square disposable aluminum pan. Stir until mustard is broken up and mixture is homogeneous. Add thyme sprigs or bay leaves (if using). Nestle sausages into sauerkraut.
- Place tray on hot side of grill and cook until simmering, about 4 minutes. Slide to cooler side of grill. Cover grill, with vents over sausages. Cook with all vents open until sausages register 140 to 145°F (60 to 63°C) on an instant-read thermometer, about 20 minutes, turning once in the middle.
- Remove lid. Using tongs, remove sausages from sauerkraut and place directly on cooking grate over hot side of grill. Cook, turning occasionally, until well browned and crisp, about 3 minutes total. Return to sauerkraut. Toast buns over hot side of grill, if desired. Serve sausages with buns, mustard, and sauerkraut from pan.