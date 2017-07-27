GIVE Denver Adopt-a-Student School Supply Drive

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Success in the classroom requires the right resources, but for some students in our community, school supplies are unaffordable or hard to come by. To help give students the tools they need to succeed, Denver Human Services (DHS) is hosting GIVE Denver’s 2017 Adopt-a-Student School Supply Drive, now through July 31. The annual drive helps fill backpacks with school supplies for hundreds of children each year.

Now in its seventh year, the Adopt-a-Student School Supply Drive pairs generous donors with children served by DHS and nominated by DHS child welfare staff. These students receive a backpack filled with school supplies picked out just for them. In 2016, donors helped GIVE Denver provide backpacks of school supplies to 650 students. This year, they hope to raise that number to 800.

People can donate to the Adopt-a-Student School Supply Drive in three ways:

Adopt a student: sign up online to “adopt,” or sponsor a specific student(s) and GIVE Denver will email a school supply list for that child. Consider teaming up with colleagues, friends, or family members to adopt a student(s) together. Register by July 31 at http://www.denvergov.org/GIVE. Donate school supplies: help GIVE Denver fill backpacks by donating school supplies (or even better, backpacks filled with supplies). School supply lists can be found at www.denvergov.org/GIVE and donations can be dropped off at the GIVE Center and other locations throughout the community, including five metro-area EchoPark Automotive locations.

Make a monetary donation: GIVE Denver will use monetary donations to shop for school supplies for children not matched with a donor. Send a check payable to Denver Human Services, or make payments online at www.denvergov.org/GIVE.

Donors are encouraged to register by July 31 to allow GIVE Denver time to distribute the supplies in advance of the start of the school year. Donors may drop off or mail donations to Denver Human Services c/o GIVE Denver, 1200 Federal Blvd. Denver, CO 80204. All donations are 100 percent tax deductible.