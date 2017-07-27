× Four Colorado spots named in list of ‘trendiest’ U.S. summer attractions

The travel site, TripAdvisor has just released a list of the Top 25 Trendiest Summer Attractions in the nation, and three of them are here in Colorado.

The list is based on great increase in traveler interest, year-over-year. Seven Falls in Colorado Springs was listed as the number two attraction this year. Pikes Peak and Garden of the Gods also made the top 10.

Denver’s Botanic Gardens cracked the top 25, with a ranking of 24 on the list.

Overall Western U.S. Parks and sites were the biggest hits with travelers this year, according to TripAdvisor.

The Top 10 TripAdvisor Trending U.S. Attractions this summer are: