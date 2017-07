Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We know it's only July, but it's time to get your 2018 calendars. Of course we are talking about the Fire Rescue Dogs Calendar. Firefighters David, Ethan, Alexyss, and Ric joined us this morning with some cuddly puppies to tell us all about it.

For more information about the fitness charity event this weekend, or for the 2018 debut party in August, head to FireRescueDogs.com.