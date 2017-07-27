Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Centura health system has teamed up with a company called Dispatch Health to provide medical care inside the comfort of your home.

The idea is to eliminate, as much as possible, unnecessary visits to emergency rooms.

If the 3 person team determines that a person doesn’t need to go to an e.r., the members, all experienced medical personnel, goes to their home and administers help. Their vehicle is fully equipt with all the necessary medical equiptment to handle most problems.

The company says over the last 3 years, it has saved millions of dollars in health care costs and has helped alleviate overcrowded emergency rooms. It also says helping someone at home diminishes the trauma for many who go to ERs who don’t have to.

Most insurance companies will cover the house call visit.