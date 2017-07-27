Deputy charged in crash with trooper responding to same call

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — A county deputy and a state trooper were both rushing to the scene of the same crash when they collided. Now the deputy is facing charges.

Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Deputy Dale Davis and Colorado State Patrol Cpl. Ivan Alvarado were involved in a crash on Saturday, June 17. Both men were responding to a report of a road rage incident involving a handgun at East 80th Avenue and Schumaker Road.

The vehicles collided near Manila Road and East 48th Avenue near Front Range Airport, northeast of Watkins.

Alvarado had to be extricated from the unmarked Dodge Charger. Alvarado is a 10-year veteran of the CSP, officials said.

Davis was driving a Ford Expedition and was taken to the hospital by ambulance. Davis is a 6-year veteran of the agency, according to officials.

Both drivers suffered serious injuries, the Aurora Police Department said. Alvarado was airlifted to a hospital.

On Thursday, 17th Judicial District Attorney Dave Young announced that Davis had been charged with careless driving resulting in injury and failing to drive on the right side of the road in connection with the crash.

Davis was served with a summons and complaint on Thursday for the traffic infraction.

Davis is due in court at 2 p.m. Sept. 29.