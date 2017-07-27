× Dairy Queen donating $1 to Children’s Hospital for every Blizzard sold Thursday

DENVER– Cool off and get a cold treat, all for a good cause. Thursday is Miracle Treat Day at Dairy Queen.

For every Blizzard sold in Colorado on Thursday, July 27, $1 or more will be donated to Children’s Hospital Colorado.

For more than 10 years, DQ has celebrated Miracle Treat Day. Last year, more than $4 million was donated to Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals across the United States and Canada. These donations help provide support for over 32 million patient visits each year to local Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

You can find a list of participating locations here.