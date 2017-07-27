Chief: Aurora Police Department is open transgender individuals

AURORA, Colo. — On Wednesday, President Donald Trump announced a ban on transgender individuals from serving in the U.S. military.

On Thursday, Aurora Police Department chief Nick Metz said there will be no such ban in the city.

The announcement by Trump upset the LGBTQ community as well as several senators and representatives in Congress.

Metz took to Twitter on Thursday morning to say transgender people are welcome to apply to become officers, dispatchers, CSI investigators and administrators.

To our Tran cmty,if US Military wont take U, @AuroraPD will! We need Ofcrs,Dispatchers,CSI,Admin,etc. See @JoinTheAPD @ Aurora Pride on 8/5. — Chief Nick Metz (@APDChiefMetz) July 27, 2017

He also wrote that Aurora Pride Fest will be held Aug. 5.