Castle Rock kid now a champion ninja

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — When you hear the words ninja warrior, you might imagine a guy in an all black suit with a sword jumping off the walls.

You probably would not imagine a seventh grader from Castle Rock, Colorado. That would be 11-year-old Kaden Lebsack.

He is in fact a ninja warrior. Not the kind that is trained in the martial art ninjutsu, and uses stealth methods of disguise, warfare and weapon skills.

Kaden Lebsack is an American ninja warrior.

The ninja warrior phenom started out as a RV show several years back and has now grown into a serious international competition.

Kaden’s mom Brandi Lebsack explains, “A couple years ago we were watching American Ninja Warrior, thinking, ‘Oh, that’s pretty cool,’ you know. And my kiddo is like, ‘I can do that.'”

Well, he did. And mom and dad noticed the kid was a natural ninja. In 2016 Kaden won third place in the national competition. This year, he took the number one spot, top ninja, national champ, “I was so excited,” Kaden said. Spoken like a kid, a ninja warrior champion kid, that is. “I think I cried a little bit. I mean, I knew he was good,” Kaden’s dad Ryan Lebsack said.

Kaden’s parents believe so much in their son’s abilities and promise, that they opened a ninja gym in Castle Rock for him to train in. They’re not sure what the future holds for Kaden, or exactly what the end game will be.

Maybe on a box of Wheaties.