Canon City K-9 jumps into Arkansas River to apprehend fugitive

CANON CITY, Colo. — A wanted fugitive was taken into custody Wednesday after a K-9 jumped into the Arkansas River to apprehend him, the Canon City Police Department said.

Several law enforcement officers with the Canon City and Florence police departments, the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office and the Colorado State Patrol found the fugitive’s vehicle near Veterans Park in Canon City.

The suspect was believed to have been armed and took off on foot toward the Arkansas River/Centennial Park area where he jumped into the water.

Duke was released and followed the suspect into the river. Duke apprehended the suspect and moved him to the edge of the river where both were pulled out of the water.

A weapon was recovered and the suspect, who was not identified, was taken into custody.

“Job well done by all, but especially K9 Officer Duke, who readily apprehended the wanted fugitive despite the river conditions,” police wrote on Facebook.

