Broncos training camp veterans have advice on on what to bring if you’re going

DENVER — Thousands of fans made their way to the UC Health Training Center for the first day of Denver Broncos training camp.

“I can’t think of a better way to spend our day,” fan Jesselyn Sutter said.

Camp rookies, long time vets, and everyone in between … people were out in full force too see their favorite team take the field.

“It was everything I thought it would be,” Dana Chamber said. He drove 10 hours from Missouri for the first day of camp.

In order to really enjoy what goes on, you have to come prepared.

Chambers said, “If the parking lot opens at 7:00 try to get here at 6:30 so you’re in line quick.”

Make sure to arrive early, because the lines get long quickly. The regular game rules apply: no outside food, alcohol, or glass containers.

“Bring a blanket, those fields are a little wet,” Sutter said.

Fans say it pays off to bring a blanket, water bottle, sunscreen, and sunglasses.

Lastly, you cant forget the autograph essentials. “Your pen and your bronco’s gear!” Fan Brayden Agasa said.

One camp no-no: never wear gear from another team.

Camp starts at 9:30 a.m. everyday, the parking lot opens at 7 a.m.