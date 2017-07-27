× Broncos training camp guide: Everything you need to know before you go

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Denver Broncos fans will have 12 chances to watch the players practice and get autographs during the 2017 training camp at Dove Valley.

2017 training camp dates:

Thursday, July 27

Friday, July 28

Saturday, July 29

Sunday, July 30

Monday, July 31

Wednesday, Aug. 2

Thursday, Aug. 3

Friday, Aug. 4 (“Kids Day”)

Saturday, Aug. 5

Monday, Aug. 7

Tuesday, Aug. 8

Saturday, Aug. 12

If you’re planning to catch a practice, plan ahead.

There is limited parking at the facility at 13403 Broncos Parkway. The parking area will open at 7 a.m.

All practices are scheduled from 9:30 a.m. to noon and gates will open about 90 minutes before each practice. Fans are primarily seated along a grass berm on the west end of the practice fields and seating is first come, first served. There is a very limited amount of shade.

The same bag policy at Sports Authority Field at Mile High will be in effect at all training camp sessions. That means each fan may carry one clear bag that is no larger than 12″ x 6″ x 12″ or a one-gallon clear plastic freezer bag, as well as a small clutch bag or purse approximately the size of a hand. Bags are subject to search. You can read more on the bag policy here.

Prohibited items:

Umbrellas

Alcohol

Food

Glass containers (soft plastic Nalgene water bottles are okay)

Metal containers (such as thermoses, coffee tumblers, mugs and metal sunscreen spray bottles)

Video cameras

Long lens cameras

iPads

Lawn chairs

Strollers (outside parking for strollers on a first come first serve basis)

Coolers

Selfie sticks

Full size helmets

Pets of any kind

Cell phones must be turned off or on silent. Fans are welcome to use still cameras, but video cameras (and the recording/live streaming of video on other devices such as cell phones and tablets) is not permitted.

New in 2017, food trucks will be located on the west side of the Pat Bowlen Fieldhouse. However, meals brought from food trucks will not be permitted inside the practice field gates. See a list of the food truck schedule here.

After each open practice, fans will have the opportunity to get autographs from players at the west end of the practice fields.

Fans can enter to win a football signed by one of the Denver Broncos by donating $5 or one of the following items to the Stuff for Students School Supply Drive:

• Backpacks (for all ages)

• 3-Ring Binders

• Spiral Notebooks

• Packs of Colored Markers

• 24-Count Box of Crayons

Training camp will conclude with two joint practices with the San Francisco 49ers on Aug. 16 and 17 in Santa Clara, Calif.

The teams will meet in a preseason game on Aug. 19 at Levi’s Stadium, where the Broncos won Super Bowl 50 in February 2016.