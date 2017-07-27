Broncos open 2017 training camp as starting QB question looms

DOVE VALLEY, Colo. — The Denver Broncos opened their 2017 training camp Thursday. Here are the top storylines following day one.

Team Trevor or Team Paxton?

It is the story of camp this year and the question that a lot of Broncos fans are asking themselves. Who will start at quarterback, Trevor Siemian or Paxton Lynch?

Siemian took first-team snaps today but the two are expected to split first-team reps moving forward.

Right now, Siemian’s intelligence, experience and backing from his teammates appear to have him in the lead but Siemian is a former first-round pick and is expected to make a push for the job over the next starting weeks.

Booker out, Ridley in

The biggest surprise at camp was that second-year running back Devontae Booker did not practice and is now expected to undergo surgery on Friday to repair a lingering wrist injury.

Meanwhile, the team added depth in the backfield by adding veteran Steven Ridley. Ridley played his college ball at LSU. He was drafted by the Patriots in the third round of the 2011 NFL draft.

After four-years in New England, Ridley has also played for the Jets, Lions, Colts and most recently the Falcons before landing here in Denver.

Offensive Line additions

It’s no secret the Broncos have tabbed the O-line position as the one that needs the biggest upgrade coming off of last year.

They’ve addressed their issues by drafting offensive tackle Garett Bolles in the first round and also today trotted out a new player in the form of veteran guard, Allen Barbre.

Even though Bolles is a rookie he will likely be at the top of the team’s depth chart at left tackle when the Broncos head into their first preseason game in less than two-weeks.

As for Barbre, the Broncos traded a conditional seventh-round pick in the 2019 draft to bring in the veteran guard. While Barbre has played on both sides of the line throughout his career, his preference is at left guard and that’s where he’s expected to push for a starting job.

Wolfe out sick

MIA from the morning practice today was Defensive End, Derek Wolfe due to sickness.

The symptoms don’t appear to be anything serious as Wolfe was present for the team’s second (walkthrough) practice in the Fieldhouse.