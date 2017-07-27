× Army veteran needs help to avoid eviction

Army veteran Harlan Williams and his wife Christina have been married for 18 years, but instead of sharing special moments, Harlan’s time is spent removing the military commendations he’s so proud of from the living room wall.

He stacks them in boxes, only saying, “I wanted to serve my country.”

The couple will lose their home in three days unless they can come up with $2,000 to pay the rent.

“It is terrifying because we’ve been here four years,” Harlan said.

Christina must use a wheelchair after developing severe neuropathy. She explained that their struggle to keep a roof over their heads is overwhelming to say the least, “this is the hardest thing I’ve ever had to do, I’ve always gotten up, went to work to take care of myself. Now I’m asking people for help.”

Harlan is looking for work but it’s been tough to find a job.

He said he has experience in the restaurant business (as a cook) or would be willing to learn other skills.

The FOX31 Problem Solvers reached out to Arapahoe County veterans assistance programs and are working to provide the couple with emergency assistance, but they hope this GoFundMe page will raise enough support so they can stay in their home.

