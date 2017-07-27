× Anadarko plans to restart most wells shut down after deadly home explosion in Firestone

COLORADO– Anadarko Petroleum says it plans to start back up more than 3,000 vertical wells that were shut off after the deadly house explosion in Firestone back in April.

The company disconnected all 1-inch diameter natural gas flow lines from more than 3,000 vertical wells in Colorado shortly after the explosion. But Anadarko says all of its wells have since gone through rigorous inspection, as ordered by Governor Hickenlooper, and they’re now starting to turn those wells back on.

Officials say they hope to have all the wells working again by the end of the year.

In the meantime, Anadarko Petroleum will permanently shut down the gas well it owns that was linked to the home explosion and fire that killed two men in the 6300 block of Twilight Avenue.

Two other wells in the neighborhood where the April 17 explosion occurred will also be shut down, the company said.

Investigators said the explosion was caused by unrefined, odorless natural gas from a cut 1-inch pipeline that was severed.

The line was believed to be abandoned, but investigators said it was still connected to a nearby well.

Mark Martinez and Joey Irwin were killed in the explosion that leveled the home, and Martinez’s wife Erin was severely injured.