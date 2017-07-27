5 cows fatally shot in Mesa County

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — Five cows worth nearly $8,000 were shot and killed in Mesa County, the Grand Junction Daily Sentinel reports.

Officials said two Mesa County residents reported their cows had been shot and the animals died July 15 on Grand Mesa.

One older-bred cow worth $1,500 and four yearlings valued at $1,600 apiece were killed.

The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office said a small-caliber rifle was used to shoot the cows. There were puncture wounds on different areas of the bodies.

One cow was shot in the head and another in the abdomen, a veterinarian said.

No arrests have been made.