JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo — Three teenagers needed to be rescued after climbing some rocks in Jefferson County on Wednesday, West Metro Fire Rescue said.

Crews were called to Killdeer Lane and North Ranch Road south of Morrison after drizzle and rain made conditions slick and treacherous.

One of the teens was helped two and a ladder truck was brought in to rescue the other two.

Remember that weather can change quickly in #Colorado. If you're going up, be sure you can get down. #BePrepared 3/3 pic.twitter.com/8rhab0vkdc — WestMetroFire (@WestMetroFire) July 27, 2017