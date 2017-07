LONE TREE, Colo. — Two workers fell about 40 feet from scaffolding at a construction site in Lone Tree on Thursday morning, South Metro Fire Rescue said.

The site is in the area of 9980 Trainstation Circle near Interstate 25 and Lincoln Avenue.

2 construction workers fell 40 feet at 9980 Trainstation Cir in Lone Tree, both were seriously injured and taken to Sky Ridge Medical Center pic.twitter.com/e6W7yiX4CH — SouthMetroFireRescue (@SouthMetroPIO) July 27, 2017

The workers, whose names and ages weren’t released, fell to the street and were taken to Sky Ridge Medical Center with serious injuries.