17-year-old arrested after suspected drag race, high-speed chase in Fort Collins

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — A 17-year-old Fort Collins boy was arrested after being involved in a suspected drag race, then leading a high-speed chase before crashing on Tuesday night, the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office said.

Just before 9 p.m., a sheriff’s deputy saw two vehicles stopped at a red light on northbound College Avenue and Jefferson Street, the sheriff’s office said.

Both drivers revved their engines in what appeared to be an invitation to drag race. When the light turned green, the vehicles took off at a high rate of speed, the sheriff’s office said.

The deputy attempted to stop the vehicles and one of the drivers pulled over. The other vehicle, a Subaru WRX, ignored the deputy after emergency lights were activated.

The Subaru continued northbound on College Avenue, went eastbound on Conifer Street, then northbound on Lemay Avenue at speeds as high as 80 mph, the sheriff’s office said.

The driver tried to pass a Volkswagen sedan on the right side but struck it, causing the Subaru to flip and come to rest on its wheels near the intersection of Lemay Avenue and Linden Gate Court.

The 17-year-old driver was next to the vehicle as the deputy arrived and surrendered without incident. The driver of the Volkswagen was not injured.

The boy was taken to a hospital to be treated for minor injuries, then was booked into the Larimer County Hub on charges of vehicular eluding and engaged in a speed contest.

He was not identified because of his age.