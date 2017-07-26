Woman arrested in hit-and-run; denies involvement in crash that hurt boy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PARKER, Colo. -- A woman accused of hitting a little boy with her SUV and then taking off Tuesday in Parker remains behind bars Wednesday.

And the Douglas County Sheriff's Office gives a lot of credit to the public for her arrest.

The accident happened about 11:50 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Stonegate Parkway and Creekview Drive.

The 49-year-old suspect lives just over a mile from where she allegedly hit Colton Love.

Investigators say instead of stopping to help the 12-year-old, she sped away.

When police nabbed her Tuesday night, they say she didn’t come clean. She denied having anything to do with this heartless crime.

The boy had just stepped into the bike lane from riding his skateboard.

“Here we have a 12-year-old boy out in the middle of summer doing what 12-year-old boys should be doing,” Chief Deputy Steve Johnson with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said.

He said Kimberley Miller hit him with her white Lexus, lifting him onto the passenger side windshield and breaking the passenger side mirror.

Witnesses said she drove off at a high speed.

“Our success came from the community,” said Johnson.

That’s when the Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued a Medina Alert—asking drivers to watch for the car.

It paid off when a driver on I-25 and Belleview called in the license plate, which took police to where Miller lives at 10800 block of Willow Reed Circle.

“The dragnet tightened, you know, into the area of where the vehicle was registered to,” Johnson said.

A deputy then pulled her over near her home at 8:20 p.m. for not having her headlights on.

In the arrest document, the officer noted “damage to the front passenger side,” and, “the passenger side mirror had been poorly reattached with new duct tape.”

Miller said that “damage to the vehicle occurred while backing out of her garage.”

But she said “she did not know when the damage occurred.”

And she “did not know when she put the duct tape on the mirror.”

She also told the deputy “she ‘thinks’ she was the only person driving the vehicle all day.”

Though, we learned her “husband, Kevin, was in Texas for work.”

We also found out miller had “Kevin secretly on speaker during the traffic stop.”

The investigation also showed she claimed “she left her house at 1000 hours for an appointment with a client at noon in Cherry Creek.”

But she “could not remember the name or phone number of that client.”

It’s then she said she “wanted to speak to a lawyer.”

“We’ve gotten the vehicle. We made an arrest. It still feels hollow because you feel for the little boy and his family,” Johnson said.

The boy went to Children’s Hospital with serious injuries. But we don’t know his condition Wednesday since his family is keeping that information private.

Miller faces several charges--the most serious is a felony of failing to remain at the scene of an accident.