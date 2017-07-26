Victim identified in fatal shooting at Longmont Walmart parking lot

LONGMONT, Colo. — The man who was shot and killed in a Walmart parking lot on Sunday has been identified, the Longmont Police Department said.

Keith David Williams, 33, was shot at the Walmart in the 2200 block of East Ken Pratt Boulevard during the early-morning hours. An autopsy will be done by the Weld County Coroner’s Office.

Police are still looking for the suspect, 34-year-old Joseph Anderson. He is wanted for second-degree murder and possession of a weapon by a previous offender. Anderson is considered armed and dangerous.

The car Anderson was seen fleeing the scene in, a black Nissan Murano, was found near 120th Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard in Westminster.

Anderson reportedly has ties to Littleton and Loveland. Anyone who sees Anderson should call police at 303-651-8501 or 911.