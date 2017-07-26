Up to 27 rifles swiped in Littleton smash-and-grab

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LITTLETON, Colo. -- Up to 27 rifles were stolen in a smash-and-grab early Wednesday morning, the Littleton Police Department said.

Police said four suspects smashed the windows on the first floor of a building that housed a motorcycle shop at 3105 W. County Line Road near South Santa Fe Drive.

The suspects then went to the second floor where Warhorse Firearms of the Rockies is located and grabbed up to 27 rifles.

The suspects then took off in a stolen Ford F-150 pickup truck and went north on Santa Fe, police said.

Police believe the suspects might also be responsible for two earlier robberies on Wednesday in Littleton, including one at a Valero gas station at 6857 S. Broadway.

Police said the stolen truck has a Colorado license plate of 764-ITS. Police also issued an alert that a black Honda with a black spoiler on the back might have been involved.

No descriptions of the suspects were released.