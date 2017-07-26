× Unique sound from old Colorado watering tank reaches ‘New Yorker’

RANGELY, Colo. — The unique sounds from an old watering tank in a tiny Colorado town has caught the ear of a major national publication.

FOX31 Denver first told you about “The Tank” in November 2015.

For the last couple of years, people in Rangely worked tirelessly to turn the old watering tank into a world-class recording studio.

The empty metal tank can carry sounds for 45 seconds to a minute and has attracted musicians from across the country and around the world.

It’s now called the Tank Center for Sonic Arts -- and it was recently profiled by "The New Yorker."

"The sound rang on and on... But it’s not a cathedral-style resonance, which dissipates in space as it travels. Instead, sound seems to hang in the air, at once diffused and enriched. The combination of a parabolic floor, a high concave roof, and cylindrical walls elicits a dense mass of overtones from even a footfall or a cough," author Alex Ross wrote.

"In there, you feel the sound on the skin, you feel it in your gut," sound artist Bruce Odland told The New Yorker.

The article appears in the July 24, 2017, issue of the magazine, with the headline “Tank Music.” You can read the full article here.