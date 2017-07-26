× Truck fire shut down southbound I-25 south of Pueblo for 4 hours

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. — Southbound I-25 was closed three miles south of Pueblo for several hours Wednesday afternoon because of a truck fire.

The crash happened around noon.

Viewer Sherry McNeil captured images of the ball of fire and the huge plume of black smoke.

There is no word on what sparked the fire or whether anyone was hurt.

All lanes reopened around 4:40 p.m., according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.