PUEBLO, Colo. — Southbound Interstate 25 was closed three miles south of Pueblo because of a mobile home fire on Wednesday.

The fire happened at mile marker 91, the Colorado Department of Transportation said.

Flames and a large plume of black smoke were seen for miles in the area.

It’s not known if there were any injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

There was no estimate for when the interstate would reopen.