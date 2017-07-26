Suspected alcohol-related crash kills girl, injures 2 boys in Arapahoe County

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — A 24-year-old Aurora man has been arrested after being suspected of drinking alcohol, speeding and running a red light that led to a fatal crash late Tuesday night, the Colorado State Patrol said.

The crash killed a La Veta girl and injured two boys, who were taken to a hospital with serious injuries. The names and ages of the victims have not been released.

The collision happened just before midnight near the intersection of East Orchard Road and South Genoa Street in Arapahoe County, the Colorado State Patrol said.

Officials said just before the crash, Christopher Tetley was driving a 2016 Hyundai Sonata at a high rate of speed while traveling eastbound on East Orchard Road.

A 2011 Audi A4 driven by a juvenile male with a boy in the front seat and a girl in the back was traveling northbound on South Genoa Street when it turned left onto East Orchard Road.

The Sonata slammed into the left side of the Audi, causing both vehicles to rotate counter-clockwise toward the northeast portion of the intersection, the Colorado State Patrol said.

The Audi came to rest on a sidewalk and the Hyundai stopped in the westbound lanes facing east, the Colorado State Patrol said.

Investigators believe Tetley disregarded a red light, causing the crash. The Colorado State Patrol said Tetley is suspected of using alcohol.

The Colorado State Patrol said the girl was not wearing a seat belt. She was taken to Parker Adventist Hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the Audi, a juvenile male from Aurora, was taken to Medical Center of Aurora before being flown by helicopter to Swedish Medical Center with serious injuries.

The male passenger was taken to Medical Center of Aurora with serious injuries.

Tetley was taken to Parker Adventist Hospital with serious injuries. Charges are pending, officials said.

Anyone who might have witnessed the crash is asked to call the Colorado State Patrol at 303-239-4501.