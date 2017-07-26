× Suspect arrested in 2 violent attacks near CU Boulder

BOULDER, Colo. — Police have arrested a suspect in two violent attacks on Monday and Tuesday in Boulder. The victim in one of the attacks suffered grave injuries, according to the Boulder Police Department.

Police said a 50-year-old man was attacked near 27th Way and Baseline Road at about 10:30 p.m. Monday. That victim was transported to the hospital and is expected to recover from his injuries.

A 43-year-old man was attacked at the same location at 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday. He was hospitalized and was in critical condition Tuesday night, police said.

“Both victims’ injuries were consistent with beatings, although investigators are awaiting more information from medical personnel,” the police department said in a statement.

Police arrested 56-year-old James Craig Dobson in connection with the attacks and he was booked into the Boulder County Jail. Investigators described him as a transient.

Police said it appears the victims and the suspect knew each other.

“Investigators are continuing to interview witnesses and are not releasing any motive at this time,” the police department stated.

Dobson is expected to be charged with second-degree attempted murder, as well as first-, second- and third-degree assault.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Boulder Police non-emergency dispatch line at 303-441-3333. Those who have information but wish to remain anonymous may contact the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips may also be submitted through the Crime Stoppers website at crimeshurt.com. Those submitting tips through Crime Stoppers that lead to the arrest and filing of charges on a suspect(s) may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000 from Crime Stoppers.