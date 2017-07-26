Olympic Gold Medal Gymnast, Gabby Douglas, knows a thing or two about achieving goals you set for yourself. Through her many athletic accomplishments she still found time to study for all her exams! With back to school season right around the corner she joined us live from New York City to discuss ways kids and their parents can prepare for the new school year.
“Stick” Your Goals This School Year – Olympic Gold Medalist Gabby Douglas
