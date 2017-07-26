Psychic connections to the other side

Deb Sheppard, internationally recognized medium, psychic, author and speaker, has connected thousands of clients to their loved ones in spirit, helping bring life full circle. Death is a part of every life, and Deb believes those who have crossed over remain connected to us––although they are on the other side, they are forever by our side.

Deb has been told that her incredible ability places her in the top 3% most accurate in her profession. She has been tested and recommended by James Van Praagh and is recommended by Bob Doyle of Best Psychic Directory/Best Psychic Mediums. Known as an “empath,” Deb connects to the unseen realms through feelings in her body and her emotions. As a medium, she acts as a liaison, relaying comforting messages between the physical and spiritual worlds. As an entertainer, Deb’s sense of humor, light-heartedness and compassion create a safe and fun environment for all who attend her readings and events.

Deb also operates is also involved in suicide prevention and awareness. After enduring the traumatic experiences of losing family members to suicide, she wrote a book on the subject that is soon to be released.

Deb will appear on July 27 @ 6:30 pm - 10:00 pm

Heritage Eagle Bend Golf Club, 23155 East Heritage Parkway, Aurora, CO 80016

November 17, 2017

Sandia Resort and Casino, Albuquerque NM, and more tour dates to be announced soon.

Deb also appears monthly on iHeart Radio 95.7 The Party “The JJ and Deana Show”. Her next appearance is August 16th.

She also appears on her Facebook page and conducts FB live events. Check the page for details.