Polaris recalls off-highway vehicles over fire hazards

Polaris is recalling more than 16,000 off-road, recreational vehicles over potential fuel leaks and fire hazards.
According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the fuel tank neck can crack which poses a fuel leak and fire hazard.
It’s also possible for the wiring harness to overheat or short circuit, which also poses a risk to the consumer.
The recall involves RZR 170 recreational off-highway vehicles with models years 2015 though 2017.
You can see a full list of the recalled ROVs here.
The company has received 102 reports of cracked fuel tanks necks and 28 reports of melted/shorted wires, according to the CPSC.
Contact Polaris to schedule a free repair.